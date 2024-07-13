Trump Assassinated During Campaign Rally

An assassination attempt was made on former US President Donald Trump. The sounds of gunfire were heard during the US presidential candidate’s speech in Pennsylvania.

The politician has a bloody ear. The broadcast footage shows the former American leader interrupting his speech and grabbing his ear, after which he fell to the floor. Trump was covered by Secret Service agents, after which he was urgently evacuated. According to CNN, he received a head wound.

Trump’s shooting began as he spoke about Biden

Trump was talking about Joe Biden when he was shot at at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. According to preliminary information, the shooter has been killed. Intelligence agencies are investigating the details of the incident.

Trump is currently undergoing a medical examination in the hospital. According to The New York Times, the politician is feeling well. The information was confirmed by the politician’s press secretary.

Biden briefed on assassination attempt on Trump

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting incident during his predecessor’s public appearance at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The President received initial information about the incident that occurred at the rally of former President Trump The White house

Mexican President Andres Manuel responded to the incident. He condemned the shooting during the speech of the candidate for the presidency of the United States. “Violence is irrational and inhumane,” he said.

In addition, the incident was commented on by American billionaire Elon Musk on the social network X.

I fully support President Trump and hope for his speedy recovery. Elon Musk Head of SpaceX

The Secret Service is investigating.

The FBI said it would not comment on the shooting incident. The investigation is being conducted by the US Secret Service.

The Secret Service has taken protective measures and the former president is safe. The Secret Service is currently conducting an active investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anthony GuglielmiOfficial representative of the US Secret Service

Earlier, Trump again challenged Biden to a debate

Trump said he was challenging Biden to a new debate so he could redeem himself after his failure.

I am officially offering Joe a chance to redeem himself before the world. Let’s have another debate this week so sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone that he can be president. Donald Trump Former US President

On July 4, Biden acknowledged his failure at the debates. He said he made a mistake and “screwed up.” He also promised to drop out of the race if divine intervention occurred. He added that the Democratic leadership in the House and Senate were asking him not to drop out.

However, according to The Washington Post, a group of influential American businessmen, sponsors of the Democratic Party, sent a letter to Biden and called on him to withdraw his candidacy from the upcoming elections. At the time of sending the document to the White House, 168 people signed it.