According to the FBI, the gunman who opened fire at a campaign event for former US President Donald Trump a week and a half ago had searched the internet for details about the murder of John F. Kennedy before committing the attack. The FBI analysis of the gunman’s laptop revealed that he wanted to find out how far away Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was when he shot then-President Kennedy in 1963. FBI chief Christopher Wray said this in a hearing on the Trump assassination before the House Judiciary Committee.