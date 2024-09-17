Home policy

From: Michael Kister

The main suspect in the alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump wanted to help Ukraine as a volunteer. He talked about killing Putin and Kim Jong-un.

Kiev – According to US law enforcement agencies, Ryan Wesley Routh hid for around 12 hours near Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on September 15. The ex-president also played on the course that day, while a Secret Service agent noticed the suspected assassin sticking the barrel of his SKS rifle through the fence of the facility a hole or two ahead of Trump. At that point, according to Secret Service man Rafael Barros, the president’s guards fired at least four shots, whereupon Routh fled and was arrested shortly afterwards. On Monday, he was brought before a federal judge in Florida.

According to US media, the 58-year-old main suspect worked as a construction contractor in Hawaii, had a previous conviction for, among other things, the illegal possession of a fully automatic military weapon and had also regularly expressed criticism of Donald Trump His commitment to the Ukraine WarAfter the Russian invasion in February 2022, Routh traveled to Kyiv. There he was known to other volunteers as a “con artist” and “some kind of nutcase,” former CIA employee Sarah Adams told the US Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Ryan Wesley Routh, the main suspect in the alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump, already attracted attention during his time as a volunteer in Ukraine. © Uncredited/Martin County Sheriff’s Office/AP/dpa

Former CIA official: Trump assassin known in Ukraine as “fraudster” and “nutcase”

Adams was involved in leading a network that coordinated the exchange of information between and humanitarian efforts of 50 aid groups. Routh falsely claimed in chat messages that he was working with the Ukrainian government to recruit fighters from abroad, the former intelligence officer said. WSJ reported, for example, on such a message to Afghan soldiers.

In addition, Routh had put up official-looking posters in Kyiv calling on foreigners who wanted to help Ukraine to contact him. As a result, many people tried “to get him to stop his activities or at least prevent people from falling for his scams,” said former CIA woman Adams.

Routh is said to have spoken about assassination attempts on Putin and Kim Jong-un

A Frenchman apparently jumped on the issue and told the WSJthat Routh had actually helped him to get into a Ukrainian army unit. He also stated that the American was already “very angry about the fact that Trump was trying to make a deal with Putin instead of really supporting Ukraine.”

When American nurse Chelsea Walsh arrived in Kyiv, she also dialed the number on one of Routh’s posters because she thought she could get in touch with a volunteer organization, she told the WSJ. She subsequently met Routh more than a dozen times, and at first he seemed eccentric but not dangerous. That changed when he spoke about Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un He also said Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but Walsh does not remember whether he made any threats in their direction.

Nurse: Assassin was one of the most dangerous Americans in Ukraine

When she returned to the United States in June 2022, Walsh had already told a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in Washington DC that Routh was one of the most dangerous Americans she had encountered during her stay in Ukraine. In a notebook, she listed him first under the heading “General predatory behavior (or antisocial characteristics).”

In the same month, according to Sarah Adams, several volunteer organizations kicked Routh out of their chat groups and reported his activities to the US State Department. Specifically, they were concerned that he might be engaging in human trafficking or immigration fraud. Nurse Walsh contacted the FBI and Interpol again in 2023 when she heard that Routh was trying to recruit Syrian refugees to fight in Ukraine. Adams also warned international aid workers again in June of the same year: “Beware of the American Ryan Routh.” (mickis)