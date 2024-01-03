Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to invalidate the ruling of the Colorado Supreme Court, which excluded him from the Republican primaries in the state. The former president's lawyers, reports the 'Washington Post', in a document filed today, urged the judges to quickly overturn the Colorado Supreme Court ruling and “restore to voters the right to vote for the candidate of their choice” . Judges, they said, should not be allowed to prevent voters from voting for the leading Republican candidate for president.

