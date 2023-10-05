Donald Trump, this Wednesday, before the New York court where the civil trial against him for fraud is being held. MIKE SEGAR (REUTERS)

Donald Trump launches a legal counteroffensive in the courts. In the same week that he is being tried in New York for a civil case of corporate fraud, the former president has launched two relevant initiatives in two of the four cases for which he is criminally charged. In the case of Washington for its attempts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, Trump alleges “presidential immunity” by indicating that he carried out his acts in the exercise of his office. In the case of Florida due to the secrets that he retained in documents classified as confidential, what the lawyers are asking is to delay the trial at least until mid-November 2024 (that is, after the presidential elections). He argues that it conflicts with the schedule of other cases, so it would require him to be in two places at once.

The motion presented this Thursday before the Washington court, 52 pages, It begins by pointing out that the president of the United States is the core of the Government system, the leader of the nation, the head of State and the head of Government. “To ensure that the president can exercise his office without hesitation, without fear of his political opponents for decisions they do not like, the law establishes absolute immunity “for acts within the ‘outer perimeter’ of official responsibility [del Presidente]”, he alleges, citing several precedents from the Supreme Court, which could eventually be called upon to decide in this case as well.

“Breaking 234 years of precedent, the sitting Administration has impeached President Trump for acts that lie not just at the ‘outer perimeter,’ but at the core of his official responsibilities as president. In doing so, the prosecution does not argue, nor can it argue, that President Trump’s efforts to ensure and advocate for the integrity of the election were outside the scope of his duties,” the brief argues.

“In contrast, the prosecution falsely claims that President Trump’s motives were impure that he allegedly ‘knew’ that widespread reports of election fraud and irregularities were false, but sought to address them anyway. But as the Constitution, the Supreme Court, and hundreds of years of history and tradition make clear, the president’s motivations should not be decided by the prosecution or this Court. On the contrary, when, as in this case, the president’s actions are within the scope of his office, he is absolutely immune from accusation,” says the central core of the argument.

The prosecutor maintains that the acts with which Donald Trump tried to rig the results and prevent the certification of Joe Biden cannot in any way be considered to have been carried out in the exercise of his office. Trump’s lawyers, on the other hand, present it as if what the president was seeking was not to cheat, but to ensure that the process was clean, “to guarantee the integrity of the elections.” Because some of their actions were so rude, they dedicate a section to arguing that “the nature of the act, and not the way in which it is carried out or its supposed purpose, determines whether it falls within the scope of immunity,” quoting again Supreme Court precedents.

As with so many things in Law, there are different interpretations of the same facts. Although it is certain that the prosecutor will oppose the motion and it is likely that Judge Tanya Chutkan will also reject it, it is more difficult to predict what will happen in higher courts, especially the Supreme Court, with its conservative supermajority of six justices out of nine justices. , three of them named by Trump himself. It is one of the greatest assets of the defense against the four charges of which he is accused in the Washington case, whose trial is scheduled for March 4, 2024, the eve of Super Tuesday, a key day in the United States primary elections. .

After the presidential elections on November 5 of this year, Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked Judge Aileen Cannon to delay the Florida trial for the illegal retention of secrets related to the defense and other related crimes. , that is, the case of the Mar-a-Lago classified papers. They already did it in July, alleging the busyness of the former president’s agenda, especially in an election year. Then they said: “President Trump is a candidate for the presidency of the United States and currently he is the probable candidate of the Republican Party. “This undertaking requires an enormous amount of time and energy, and that effort will continue until the November 5, 2024 election.”

In the new writing, The lawyers do not mention the election, but ask that the trial be delayed until mid-November or later, that is, after the election. They indicate that “the trial date of March 4, 2023 in the District of Columbia, and the underlying calendar in that case, currently require President Trump and his attorneys to be in two places at once.”

The Washington trial, in fact, could be extended until it overlaps with procedures in the Florida case and prevents the set calendar from being met, which points to a start of the trial on May 20. In addition, they allege delays by the Prosecutor’s Office in providing case documents.

Trump has also asked to delay the Washington trial, in this case until 2026. Delaying the proceedings is one of the defense tactics that his lawyers have regularly used. In these two federal cases, furthermore, leaving the trials until after the elections may allow him to appoint an attorney general at the head of the Department of Justice to drop the charges or, even more so, to pardon himself if convicted.