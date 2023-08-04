The former president of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) urged this Friday the Supreme Court, that he has a conservative majority that he reinforced when he was president, that intercede for him in the case for his alleged attempts to reverse the result of the 2020 election.

After appearing before a court in Washington on Thursday, Trump returned to his campaign to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections and assured that his political opponents are hitting him with a series of lawsuits “requiring massive amounts of time and money.”

In a message on his social network, Truth, the former president noted that “resources that should have been spent on ads and rallies are being spent fighting radical left thugs in many courts across the country.”

“I’m leading in every poll, including against deranged Joe, but this is not a level playing field. It is electoral interference, and the Supreme Court must intercede. MAGA (acronym of his electoral slogan Make America Great Again)!” he cried.

On his social network, Trump also reiterated that the charges for what happened in the 2020 elections should have been filed two years ago.



“Each of these many bogus charges filed against me could have been filed 2.5 years ago, but they waited and waited until I became dominant in the polls, and then they were all filed, including local ones, right in the middle of my campaign. They want to “to anyone but ‘TRUMP’. It’s not fair and perhaps not legal. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” he wrote.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Washington after indictments.

Despite the numerous lawsuits he faces, Trump appears as the undisputed favorite in the polls ahead of next year’s Republican primaries.

According to a survey published on Tuesday by The New York Times, the president of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, who is running for re-election, and Trump would tie in next year’s elections with 43% of the votes each. .

Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court in the District of Columbiain Washington, of the four charges against him for allegedly trying to reverse the result of the 2020 vote, in which he lost to Biden.

The culmination of those efforts was the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the headquarters of Congress while a joint session of the houses was held to ratify Biden’s electoral victory.

Judge Moxila Upadhyaya agreed to release Trump, after the charges against him were read, and set the next hearing against the former president for August 28.

EFE