By David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump warned fellow Republicans on Friday not to “destroy” federal health and retirement benefits as they try to demand spending cuts from President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in the debate. looming over the debt ceiling.

“Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security,” Trump said in a two-minute video message posted on social media that could test his clout among Republicans who now control the House of Representatives. from the USA.

“Don’t cut the benefits our seniors have worked and paid for their entire lives. Save Social Security. Do not destroy it!”

Trump’s call to protect the two biggest federal spending programs could put him at odds with some House Republicans, who have said benefits should not be left out of negotiations over budget cuts.

Social Security, which provides retirement and disability payments, accounted for 17% of federal spending in fiscal 2021, while Medicare, the health insurance program for seniors, accounted for 13%, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Both programs are projected to grow dramatically in the coming years due to an aging population.

Trump, who launched his 2024 presidential bid in November, was rebuffed by conservative House Republicans earlier this month when he urged them to support Representative Kevin McCarthy as he tries to win the House presidency.

Trump’s video emerged a day after the US Treasury Department hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, forcing the agency to use “extraordinary” cash management measures to pay its bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to immediately raise the threshold to avoid a default, which she said could occur by June 5.

Republicans, with their newly won majority in the House, want to extract big spending cuts from Biden and the Democrats in Congress.

Republicans want to balance the federal budget within a decade, and some have said changes to Social Security and Medicare should be considered. But House Republican leaders called for popular programs to be preserved.

Trump urged Republicans to focus funding cuts on “waste, fraud and abuse” as well as programs focused on foreign aid, immigration, climate change and LGBTQ rights.

(Reporting by David Morgan)