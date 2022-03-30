Former US President Donald Trump has in a new interview called on Russian President Putin to release “any harmful information” he has about the Biden family – the current US president.

Trump did in the interview with JustTheNews this week unsubstantiated claims about the business dealings in Russia of Hunter Biden, the son of the US president. He asks Putin to release any information he may have about those transactions. It is unclear whether that material actually exists, or whether the Kremlin has access to it. Biden’s son’s company would have received millions from an oligarch in Moscow, Trump claims. “I would think Putin would know the answer to that,” he said. “I think he should release it. I think we need to know that answer.”

Media if CNN calling it a “brutal request” for “domestic political aid from America’s greatest adversary.” It is the latest example of Trump’s willingness to solicit and embrace political aid from foreign powers — even Putin, who is currently waging a bloody war against Ukraine. CNN† See also The National Archives confirms that Trump took classified material from the White House to his mansion

Richly rewarded

Biden’s son is the subject of a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice. Hunter Biden was richly rewarded for consulting work abroad, including Ukraine and China, when his father was vice president under Barack Obama. For example, Hunter was on the board of directors of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which is linked to corruption. Trump was trying to get in the way of Biden’s candidacy for the presidency. Justice is investigating these transactions and possible financial crimes, but he is not officially suspected of anything yet.

Joe Biden hugs his wife, while his son Hunter and daughter Ashley look on. © AP



No evidence has emerged to support Trump’s claims that the Bidens were involved in corruption or influencing US policy for personal gain. Hunter Biden denies any wrongdoing.

This is not the first time Trump has asked Putin for help. In 2016, he urged the Russian president to hack into the personal emails of then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. The Trump campaign later also benefited from Russian meddling in the election against Clinton, including through leaked emails. Members of Trump’s inner circle also met a Russian agent during the campaign who promised dirty laundry around Clinton. See also Greens expert advocates rapid implementation of compulsory vaccination

The video of Trump asking Putin for help was published by a news website founded by John Solomon, a pro-Trump journalist.

