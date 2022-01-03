Former US President Donald Trump expressed this Monday (3) his support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a far-right politician accused of authoritarianism who he describes as a “great leader”, four months before the elections.

In a statement, Trump says the Hungarian leader has his “full support and approval” for the April elections, which are expected to be close.

Orban “loves his country with all his heart and seeks security for his people,” Trump said in a highly appreciative statement calling for the prime minister’s support.

According to Trum, he did a “wonderful job protecting Hungary, curbing illegal immigration, creating jobs, commerce, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming elections. He is a strong leader who is respected by all”.

The endorsement sparked criticism among Democrats. “Trump is simply saying out loud what the GOP has long accepted: they prefer autocracy to liberal democracy,” denounced Ben Rhodes, who was a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, on Twitter.

While in power, Trump welcomed Orban into the White House in 2019, despite many European leaders criticizing the Hungarian leader for his positions on migrants and LGBT people.

Orban, for his part, lamented the loss of “important international support” after Trump’s departure from the White House and called for no trial for the attack on Capitol Hill by supporters of the Republican billionaire.

Orban was hailed both by Trump’s wing of the Republican Party and by European far-right leaders such as Marine Le Pen in France, especially for his refusal to accept refugees.

In office since 2010, Orban will face Peter Marki-Zay, who describes himself as a traditional Catholic conservative, who has vowed to eliminate homophobic laws if elected.

