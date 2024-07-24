President will detail reasons for withdrawing his candidacy on Wednesday; Republican campaign talks about “electoral propaganda”

The campaign of former US President and Republican Party candidate for the White House, Donald Trumpsent a letter to broadcasters on Tuesday (23.Jul.2024) ABC, NBC It is CBS requesting to have the same amount of time at his disposal as the current leader of the country, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), will use in the speech that will be broadcast this Wednesday (24.Jul).

The US president will detail, at 9 pm (Brasília time), the reasons for withdrawing his candidacy for reelection, announced on Sunday (21 July). Biden is also expected to speak about his plans for the end of his term, which ends on January 19, 2025.

The newspaper The New York Times had access to the letter. In it, Trump campaign general counsel David Warrington stated that Biden “very likely” will reaffirm its support for the vice-presidential candidacy, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party).

Kamala has Biden’s support to officially enter the race. According to a survey by APin principle, she has the support of 3,174 Democratic delegates. The number is higher than the 1,976 needed to be nominated as candidate for the White House.

Warrington stated: “It looks like President Biden’s speech won’t be a genuine news event, but rather a prime-time election campaign ad.”. He stated that the president will “a campaign speech”, even if he is no longer a candidate, and quoted a rule of the US Federal Communications Commission which states “equal opportunity” for candidates.

According to the commission, its rules “seek to ensure that no legally qualified candidate for office has unfairly less access” to the media.

“Equal opportunity generally means providing comparable time and placement to opposing candidates.”, the agency said, adding that “does not require a station [de rádio ou televisão] provide opposing candidates with programs identical to the initial candidate”. Here is the full (PDF, in English – 211 kB) of the document containing the text.

O The New York Times said that, today, this rule is applied, in general, in relation to the participation of candidates in entertainment programs. The newspaper contacted the broadcasters, but received no response.

