Former US President Donald Trump tried on Tuesday to turn the uproar about the FBI’s search of his Florida home in his favour, citing an investigation of texts and emails requesting political donations from his supporters.

The unprecedented search of a former president’s home would mark a major escalation in the investigation into Trump’s illegal transfer of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort as he left office in January 2021. Trump continues to publicly hint that he will run for president again in 2024, but has not He clearly states whether he will do it.

Trump launched the “Save America” ​​political action committee days after he lost the 2020 election to Biden, and the committee has more than $100 million in bank balances.

And his Republican allies in Congress pledged to launch an investigation into the inspection process itself if they regain control of the House or Senate in November.

The Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment on or even confirm the raid after Trump disclosed it in a statement on Monday.

The White House denied Biden’s knowledge of the matter, and said that he had not received prior notice of the raid on Trump’s home, stressing that the Department of Justice was conducting its investigations in this matter independently.

The inspection process is only a step in the investigation and does not mean that the former president will automatically face criminal charges or be convicted of any wrongdoing.

A source familiar with the matter said in April that the Justice Department had launched an investigation, still at an early stage, into Trump’s transfer of presidential records to his Florida home.

The investigation comes after the US National Archives and Records Administration notified Congress in February that it had recovered about 15 boxes of White House documents from Trump’s Florida home, some of them containing classified material.

Trump confirmed earlier that he had agreed to return some of the records to the Archives, describing it as a “normal and routine process.”