The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has asked his advisor on “administrative efficiency”, the magnate Elon Musk, who further devoted to apply the policy of cuts in the size of the public administration that has been entrusted the White House.

“Elon is doing a great job but I would like it to be even more aggressive”Trump said in a message posted on his account of his Truth Social platform.

“Remember that we have a country to save but, in the end, we have to get it bigger than ever”the American president has declared.

Elon Musk is in charge of Government Efficiency Department (Doge)an advice commission regulated by the federal government to reduce bureaucratic spending.

For months, Musk and his team have dedicated themselves to Cancel federal agencies contracts and fire their employees in an initiative that has been subject to numerous legal challenges to understand that it is working outside the constitutional field and has not delimited exactly its framework of action or its competences.