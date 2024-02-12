Trump asked the US Supreme Court to consider the issue of immunity

Former US President Donald Trump has asked the country's Supreme Court to consider immunity in the 2020 election interference case. This is reported by RIA News with reference to court documents.

The filing notes that the Supreme Court should stay the D.C. District Court's decision to “prevent an unprecedented and unacceptable departure from accepted appellate procedures” and allow the politician's claim of immunity to be heard.

Donald Trump did not receive presidential immunity. The federal appeals court for the District of Columbia on February 6 rejected his claim of absolute immunity from prosecution in the 2021 Capitol storming case.

The court document noted that if Trump was proven to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, it would be an “unprecedented attack on the structure of government” of the United States.