Former president, who did not attend debates between Republican pre-candidates, wants meetings with Biden to discuss “vital issues for the USA” | Photo: EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Donald Trump wants to hold debates on television with the president of the United States and likely Democratic candidate in the November elections, Joe Biden, “for the good” of the country, according to local press reports this Thursday (7).

In messages posted on his social network, Truth Social, on Wednesday night and shared today by The Hill, Trump wrote: “It is important, for the good of our country, that Joe Biden and I debate issues that are vital for the USA and the American people.”

“So I’m calling for debates, anytime, anywhere, anywhere,” added the former US president (2017-2021).

Trump took the opportunity to attack Democrats, declaring that the debates could be organized by “the corrupt Democratic National Committee (DNC) or its subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates.”

Trump's request contrasts with his decision not to attend any of the debates organized by the Republican Party during the primary process, so that he did not face other candidates from the party, such as Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis.

Trump posted his messages shortly after Haley announced she was dropping out of the Republican race for the White House.

On Wednesday, before Trump asked to debate Biden, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre refused to confirm that the televised debates would take place. Jean-Pierre said this is a Biden campaign decision.