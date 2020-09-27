The president of United States, Donald Trump, has publicly demanded a drug test for his rival in the presidential election, the Democrat Joe biden, facing the debate that both will hold next Tuesday.

In a message released via Twitter, Trump has indicated that he will demand “Energetically” a test of drugs to Biden “before or after the debate.” “Naturally I will also accept to have one done,” he pointed out on social networks. The president believes that Biden’s actions “They have broken records” ridiculous “to put it mildly.” And he wonders if it was caused by drugs.

The first presidential debate facing the November 3 elections It will take place this Tuesday, which is the starting gun of an electoral appointment marked by the coronavirus pandemic. It will last 90 minutes and will take place in Cleveland(Ohio) from Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. The debate moderator will be FOX journalist Chris Wallace. The candidates will discuss their political trajectories, the vacancy on the Supreme Court, the pandemic, the state of the economy, race relations and protests in the cities, as well as the security of the elections themselves.

It’s not the first time that Trump makes references to this matter. At the end of August, he again suggested that the Democratic candidate for the White House had used drugs to improve his performance during debates that took place during his party’s primaries.