The president of the United States, Donald Trump, responded on Thursday with disbelief when the press asked at the White House for the “dictator” insult who directed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski. “I said that? I can’t believe that I said that. Next question, “he answered the president in a jocular way one day before meeting with the Ukrainian.

During the press conference, in which the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, the American has also affirmed that Ukraine will not enter NATO and has insisted that the possibility that kyiv joined the Atlantic Alliance was one of the reasons that precipitated Russia’s invasion in 2022. “That will not happen. That is what began all this. And [Joe] Biden referred to that and suddenly the shots began. This was one of the main reasons for which it started [la guerra en Ucrania]”He explained.

Asked about the portion of territory that kyiv would recover once a hypothetical peace agreement with Moscow, Trump has said that this is an issue that plans to deal with this Friday In Washington with Zelenski, and that between them they will try that Ukraine can “Recover everything possible”. The land portion, including the Crimean Peninsula (invaded by Russia in 2014), which Ukraine could recover if the war has ended has focused much attention, especially since Washington opted for Start negotiations with Moscow Ten days ago without the participation of kyiv or Brussels.

Trump has been convinced that on Friday in Washington he and Zelenski will sign an agreement for the US to participate in a bilateral fund for the rare earth exploitation and other minerals in Ukraine and estimated that this treaty would be “a safeguard.” The European Union (EU) has been talking about “safeguard” to refer to possible security guarantees that the US could provide for a European military contingent that would be installed in Ukraine after the signing of a peace agreement.

“I don’t think he will miss his word. I don’t think he answers once we reach an agreement, “Trump said about the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin may not respect a future peace agreement.”I think the agreement will be maintained. They will have security. There will be security, there will be soldiers. I know that France wants to be there, “he added in reference to the conversations about Ukraine he had this week with the French president, Emmanuel Macron.





The relations between Washington and kyiv are going through a especially tense moment after Trump surprised Europe and Ukraine by announcing that he had spoken by phone with Putin and reached an agreement with Moscow to start “Immediate negotiations” with the aim of ending war.

That first contact between Delegations from the United States and Russia It took place on February 18 in Saudi Arabiain conversations that could lead to a summit between Trump and Putin. However, neither kyiv nor European countries participated in them, which generated discomfort in the continent.

Zelenski protested by the kyiv exclusion In these conversations and, last week, he intensified his confrontation with Trump, whom he accuses of living in a “misinformation bubble” promoted by Russia, while the US President has responded by qualifying the Ukrainian leader of “dictator.”

An agreement without security guarantees

Trump will receive Zelenski in the White House with which he hopes to sign an agreement that would grant the United States privileged access to natural resources From Ukraine, including rare earths, a key sector for technological development and currently dominated by China.

This pact, which Trump presents as compensation for the billions of dollars already sent in military assistance to Ukraine, does not include specific security guarantees On the part of the United States against a possible new attack by Russia, they said they explained to the press before the meeting of US officials.

Precisely, the issue of security guarantees to Ukraine will be one of the main topics in the Meeting between Trump and Starmeraccording to the same sources.