US President Donald Trump on Saturday asked a senior official to “find” the ballot papers necessary to overturn his defeat in the state of Georgia, in a call released this Sunday by The Washington Post.

Trump, who still does not acknowledge his defeat in the November 3 presidential election, sought the help of Brad Raffensperger, the Republican congressman in charge of elections in Georgia, during a long telephone conversation.

“It is okay to say that you have counted again” the votes, declared the president, according to a recording of the conversation made secretly and first released by The Washington Post.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes … because we have won in that state,” he said, despite the fact that Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, with about 12,000 votes ahead, was confirmed by a recount and audits.

Trump, who spoke of “rumors” of fraud, considered “unfair that the election was stolen.”