A space shield totally “made in the USA” that will protect America and Americans from terrorists and rogue states. It is the solemn promise made by Donald Trump if he wins a second term in the White House. Referring to the Iron Dome, the tycoon said: «Israel has it. Israel has it. Why don’t we have it?”. “In my next term, we will build a great steel dome over our country – a dome never seen before,” said the Republican candidate for USA 2024, speaking before an audience of predominantly evangelical voters during a conference of the Faith and Faith Coalition. Freedom in Washington, DC. “A cutting-edge anti-missile shield that will be entirely built in America and will create jobs, jobs, jobs,” Trump reiterated during another rally in Philadelphia.

The tycoon, who had previously already mentioned the idea of ​​providing the country with an air shield, did not however provide details on the matter, such as whether the Dome will cover the entire perimeter of the country and what its cost could be realization. The United States covers a much larger area than Israel, which is roughly the size of New Jersey alone. Details aside, the former president of the United States also mentioned a predecessor who he often said he took inspiration from, Ronald Reagan. He also once supported the need to create an Iron Dome in the United States, “but at that time we didn’t have the technology.” “Now we have the technology,” Trump said, reiterating that his project will create “beautiful” opportunities for young people.

Israel’s missile defense system, or Iron Dome, is largely funded by the United States and is designed to intercept and neutralize missile carriers, rockets and artillery shells. Since its creation in 2011, the Iron Dome has repelled and destroyed airstrikes by Hamas militants, Palestinian forces and Iranian drones and missiles. However, in recent days the American administration itself has stated that in the event of open war with Hezbollah (the border between the Jewish State and Lebanon is increasingly hot) the Dome may not be able to withstand the magnitude of the hostile sortie, being “laundry” by the fighters led by Hassan Nasrallah with a missile complement of between 120 and 130 thousand units.

The 100% “made in the USA” Iron Dome project could finally be one of the cards that Trump will play on Thursday evening during the first presidential debate in which he will come face to face with the outgoing president and Democratic candidate for USA 2024 Joe Biden.