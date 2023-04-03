Former US president was indicted in case of alleged bribery of former porn actress; will surrender to the court on the 3rd (4.apr)

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, will leave Florida and arrive in New York this Monday (April 3, 2023) to appear before the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday (April 4).

On the occasion, the republican will face his 1st prosecution hearing regarding the alleged bribery of the former porn actress, Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 election campaign. Trump was indicted on Thursday (30.mar) because of the case and became 1st former US president facing criminal charges.

In your social network account Truth Social, the Republican said he will leave his home in Mar-a-Lago at 12:00 local time (13:00 GMT) and should spend the night in trump tower.

“On the morning of Tuesday [4.abr] I will, believe it or not, go to court. America [EUA] it shouldn’t be like this!”he said.

According to Reuters, the hearing is expected to begin at 2:15 pm local time (3:15 pm, Brasilia time). The judge who will lead the hearing will be Juan Merchan. The magistrate is the same one who presided over the Trump Organization’s 2022 tax fraud trial.

Upon arriving at the Manhattan Courthouse, the Republican will have his fingerprints taken and will be photographed. However, Trump will not be handcuffed. According to his defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, the decision is the result of an agreement between the defense of the former US president and the Manhattan Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Trump is expected to return to Florida immediately after the hearing ends and address the press at 8:15 pm (9:15 pm ET) from Mar-a-Lago.

New York authorities have strengthened the police presence and security in the city since Sunday (April 2). The New York Police Department erected metal barriers around the trump tower and blocked roads near Manhattan Criminal Court. The expectation is that there will be protests in the region. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On March 18, Trump said on his social media account Truth Social who expected to be arrested on March 21. In your Publicationthe republican did not present evidence or details about what would be the accusation that could lead to his arrest.

The case, however, is about an alleged payment of US$ 130,000 made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The money would have been given to her during Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 so that Daniels would not publicize an alleged extramarital affair between her and the former president. The Republican denies the allegations.

The episode became public in 2018 after the North American newspaper Wall Street Journal published a reportage revealing that Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly made the payment in October 2016.

In 2018, Cohen became pleaded guilty having given the money and named Trump as responsible. According to the lawyer, the payments were arranged because Trump was “Very worried about how [as alegações de um caso extraconjugal] would affect the election. For the actions, Cohen was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

At the time, the New York District Attorney’s office opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s role in the case. Prosecutor Alvin Bragg is responsible for the investigation that led to the indictment of the republican.

The payment itself would not be illegal. But the suspicion is that, by reimbursing Cohen, Trump recorded in his company’s accounts, the Trump Organizationsuch as attorney fees.

The exact nature of the crimes Trump is accused of is expected to be revealed when he turns himself in to justice. But Bragg can accuse the former president of falsifying the company’s business records. The DA’s office could also indict Trump for violating campaign finance rules, as the falsification of documents could be related to the 2016 election campaign.

On March 13 of this year, Cohen testified before a grand jury in the Manhattan Criminal Court set up to hear the case. He said that the matter was not a question of “revenge” against Trump.

“My position is that, at the end of the day, Donald Trump needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds, if indeed that is how the events unfolded.”, Cohen told reporters after wrapping up his testimony. The information is from CNN.

On March 21, Trump criticized Cohen. “In the history of our country, there has never been a more harmful or less credible witness in a trial than disbarred and criminal attorney, Michael Cohen”he said.