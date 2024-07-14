Home page politics

Just one day after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the presidential candidate arrived in Wisconsin for the nominating convention.

Trump said he had initially considered postponing his trip by two days because of the events. But he decided “that I cannot allow a ‘shooter’ or a potential assassin to force a change in schedule or anything else.”

A man shot the 78-year-old during a campaign speech by Trump in the state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, injuring his ear. Trump is expected to be named the official Republican presidential candidate at the party convention in Milwaukee later this week.

The attack in Pennsylvania

According to the FBI, the shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania. He was killed by security forces. During his attack, the shooter killed a father who was a spectator at the event. Two other participants were seriously injured.

The assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate in the middle of the US election campaign sparked horror around the world. The attack also fuels fears of a spiral of political violence in the USA. The Republican Trump wants to challenge the Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the presidential election on November 5th.

Biden strongly condemned the attack on his opponent. Several high-ranking representatives of both parties in the USA also expressed their shock. dpa