Trump Appears Before Republican Convention Delegates With Bandaged Ear

US presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared before the Republican National Convention delegates with a bandaged ear. The agency published photos of the politician Reuters.

This is Trump’s first public event since the assassination attempt.

An assassination attempt was made on July 13 during Donald Trump’s speech at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. After the shot, the politician interrupted his speech, grabbed his ear, and then lay down on the floor. Secret Service agents covered him, after which the former head of state was urgently evacuated.

Earlier, the Republican Party officially nominated 78-year-old Donald Trump as a candidate for US President. The politician received enough votes from fellow party members before the end of the voting. Now he will represent the political force in the presidential elections. The next presidential elections in the US are scheduled for November 5, 2024.