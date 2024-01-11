Trial on civil fraud ends this Thursday (11 January); Republican is accused of inflating his assets

Former President of the United States Donald Trump arrived at the New York Court this Thursday (January 11, 2024) to follow the final arguments of his trial for civil fraud. The information is from Axios.

Trump was indicted on September 21, 2022 by New York Attorney General Letitia James. He is accused of inflating the values ​​of the family's properties in bank and insurance company statements in order to obtain better loans.

Among the inflated values, which would range from US$812 million (R$3.9 billion) to US$2.2 billion (R$10.7 billion), would be Trump's resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida , his penthouse at Trump Tower in Manhattan, and other buildings and golf courses. The former president's sons Donald Jr. and Eric are also named in the lawsuit.

The Republican will not speak during the hearing this Thursday (11 January). Despite having expressed a desire to give statements during the closing arguments, Trump had his request denied by Judge Arthur Engoron.

The refusal occurred because the former representative did not agree with the established conditions: limiting his observations to “relevant and material facts that are in evidence”do not criticize Court officials, present new evidence or turn your observations into a campaign speech.

Trump spoke to journalists outside the courthouse. He said the process is a “unconstitutional witch hunt”one “electoral interference at the highest level” is “shame”according to information from CNN.

Letitia James asks the Republican to pay a fine of US$370 million to the State if found guilty. Previously, the attorney general had asked for a fine of US$250 million.