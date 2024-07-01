Home page politics

Fewer and fewer women would vote for Donald Trump in the US elections. A real threat for the former president – ​​a female vice president could help.

Washington, DC – Donald Trump has a problem: His approval among women has dropped significantly compared to 2020. This is what surveys on the US election in November 2024, how the news magazine Newsweek reported.

A major factor in why women are turning away from Trump could be his stance on abortion. Heath Brown, professor of public policy at the City University of New York, told the magazine that the issue will play a much larger role in the future.

Vice President Stefanik? Trump’s chance of female votes in the 2024 US election

What would help Trump regain a foothold among female voters would be the election of a female vice president, reported the Wall Street JournalHowever, the most promising candidates are all men. Only Republican MP Elise Stefanik from New York State is still in consideration. Her chances of becoming Vice President alongside Republicans are, however, extremely low.

Donald Trump is clearly losing support among female voters. A woman as vice president could help. © John Locher/dpa

“Donald Trump will have problems with suburban women whether he chooses Elise Stefanik as vice president or not, but she helps,” former Republican congresswoman Mimi Walters told Wall Street JournalStefanik has repeatedly stressed that she is ready for the vice-presidential post. She would also appeal to a young female electorate that Trump would probably not reach.

Stefanik can provide the female perspective that Trump so desperately needs for his election campaign. As a mother, she is able to talk about everyday problems that affect all Americans, said Republican Representative Monica De La Cruz. “Going to the grocery store, buying baby formula, the problems of being a working mother.”

Women are “largest voting group” in 2024 US election

According to the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, women could be the decisive electorate in the US election this year. “Women make up the largest group of registered voters and tend to vote in high numbers,” it says in an article.

A survey by Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, on January 31, sees Joe Biden clearly ahead of Trump in this electorate. According to the survey, 58 percent of all women surveyed would choose the incumbent president, which represents an increase of five percent compared to 2020. Trump, on the other hand, has to give up five percentage points. Only 36 percent of all women would choose him in the US election.

New York hush money trial could further deter Trump voters

What could further reduce Trump’s support among female voters is his conviction in the hush money trial in New York. The jury unanimously found the former president guilty of falsely accounting for hush money payments due to an affair with the erotic actress Stormy Daniels.

“I think the process is hurting Trump among suburban women, white women with college degrees who have historically been Republicans,” Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, told the news site The 19thThe trial would remind women of Trump’s behavior during his first term in office.

The long-time Republican strategist and member of the board of The 19thSarah Longwell, noted, however, that American society is much more desensitized than it was in 2016. “We were a different country. We had not yet accepted all these things that we have now accepted,” said Longwell. (nhi)