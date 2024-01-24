The former president of the United States donald trump triumphed this Tuesday in the New Hampshire primary by overcoming his only obstacle to consolidate his control of the Republican Party's candidacy for the White House: Nikki Haleywho presents himself as a moderate alternative from the right.

With nearly 90% of the votes counted, Trump's margin of victory was around 11 percentage pointswhich paves his way in search of a second term in the November presidential elections in the United States against Democrat Joe Biden.

Haley congratulated him on his victory in this small northeastern state, but said that “The race is far from over” and he promised to stay in the race. The former US ambassador to the United Nations warned Republicans that making Trump the candidate is a “victory for Biden” on November 5.

Although only 22 delegates of the 2,429 who will participate in the Republican National Convention in July, where the presidential candidate will be established, are distributed in the New Hampshire primary, the contest was an important test for Haley's convening power.

The former diplomat, who worked until 2018 in the Trump Administration, hoped to obtain a strong result in the state, where independent and moderate voters make up more than half of the electorate. And although he obtained more votes than expected, his proposal failed to resonate with Republican voters, among whom he received only 25% support, according to an exit poll published by the cnn.

In a speech, the real estate magnate once again mocked his rival, urging her to retire. “We're going to win easily,” he said of when the primary race comes to South Carolina.

He also attacked his potential opponent in November, saying that, as president, Biden is the “worst in the history” of the United States, “a country in decline.” TTrump wants to take revenge on Biden since his electoral defeat in November 2020, which he has never acknowledged: in fact, this Tuesday he once again falsely insisted that he won the presidential election that year.

The former Republican president has a loyal base of followers and won the Iowa primary on January 15 with a huge advantage over Ron DeSantis, who ended up throwing in the towel despite coming second, and Haley, third.

The next stop in the Republican primary process will be Nevada on February 8 and on the 24th of that month in South Carolina, Haley's home state, where she hopes to gain momentum. What's coming up for those days?

Ron DeSantis' departure creates a unique opportunity for Nikki Haley against Donald Trump

Trump: unstoppable?

In the Iowa caucuses on Monday last week, Trump came in first with 51% of the vote, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (21.2%), who has since withdrawn. Haley got 19.1% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who has also abandoned the fight, 7.7%.

Historically, every Republican who has won Iowa and New Hampshire has won the nomination. Due, From now on, Trump is considered the party's standard bearer for the November presidential elections despite the four criminal charges and several civil lawsuits against him..

The race will now shift to Nevada, where Trump is already claiming an almost certain victory.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower towards the federal courthouse in Manhattan.

In February there is an important meeting in South Carolina, Haley's home state, where the former president leads the former governor by about 30 points.

All 50 states will have a say in the months-long process, but Republicans may know their candidate's name in April, or even sooner.

“I say the general election starts tonight,” former Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who endorsed Trump after retiring, said Tuesday.

However, details about Republican voters revealed by exit polls raise questions about Trump's ability to mobilize the electorate beyond his supporters.

The latter support him unconditionally. When asked if he can be president even if he is convicted of a crime, 87% said yes. But among Haley's more moderate supporters, only 12% said the same.

86% of Trump supporters do not believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election, compared to 13% of Haley supporters.

And what's next for Haley?

Having placed third in Iowa and second in New Hampshire, Haley's position is rather precarious. He still told his supporters that he is still in the race, at least as far as South Carolina.

“This race is far from over,” he insisted. “South Carolina voters don't want a coronation, they want an election. And we're going to give them one.” But you will have to overcome considerable obstacles. Some of his rivals who have thrown in the towel have decided to support Trump and many donors too.

“If Haley can't run against Trump in South Carolina, her career is over,” Russ Muirhead, a professor at Dartmouth College, told AFP.

Republican presidential candidate and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

In practice there are no transcendental programmatic differences between Trump and Haley but there are nuances and tone. On immigration, for example, both are in favor of closing the border with Mexico, but Trump goes further by accusing migrants of “poisoning the blood” of the country.

New Hampshire represents only 22 delegates out of a total of 1,215 who will officially nominate the Republican candidate in July in Milwaukee.

The numbers aren't looking good for Haley over the next month. See also The White House announced the doom of Hamas military leader Sinwar

But compared to more conservative states, it is revealing to take the national pulse and the upcoming primaries, given that Unaffiliated voters are allowed to vote in both Republican and Democratic primaries.

“The numbers don't look very good for Haley over the next month,” Aron Solomon, political analyst at the legal marketing agency Amplify, told AFP, envisioning “an almost certain defeat at home for the former governor of South Carolina.” , where primaries are held in February.

Biden, the 'de facto' candidate of Democrats

Democrats also held primaries this Tuesday in New Hampshire, which Biden, 81, won, despite the fact that his name did not appear on the ballots due to disagreements with the local branch of the party. He barely needed 1% of the votes to have been counted for networks like NBC News and Fox to give him the clear winner.

As a consequence, no delegates will be awarded, which makes it merely symbolic in the general nomination process that will conclude in August.

After learning of Trump's victory, the Biden campaign issued a statement stating that The former president has now “practically assured” the candidacy: “He has completed his takeover of the Republican Party”he pointed.

US President Joe Biden.

Biden traveled to Virginia with his Vice President, Kamala Harris, to defend at a rally the right to abortion, threatened or already largely prohibited in some states governed by Republicans.

“Donald Trump is primarily responsible for taking away this freedom in the United States,” he said in a speech interrupted several times by pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting against the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The right to abortion, immigration and inflation are emerging as the main issues of these elections in a country that is still very polarized.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With information from AFP and EFE