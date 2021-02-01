Two new lawyers will lead the defense team of former United States President Donald Trump in the impeachment case, informs the TV channel CNN…

According to Trump’s office, the interests of the former American leader will now be represented by lawyers David Sean and Bruce Castor Jr.

Both lawyers agreed that the impeachment of the former head of state is contrary to US law. According to the statement of the Republican’s headquarters, the defenders intend to test the country’s Constitution “for strength” within the framework of this procedure.

A day earlier, five of Trump’s defenders left his team during impeachment proceedings. The reason, presumably, could be the desire of the 45th president to focus on the fact that the last elections were allegedly rigged, and not on the question of the legality of impeachment after the expiration of his term.