Trump applauds cars in their commercial war with Mexico and Canada for a month

The White House Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has assured that Donald Trump has agreed to the request of the three Detroit car manufacturers of exempting the payment of tariffs on the vehicles that cross the US borders with Mexico and Canada.

“We have talked to the three great car dealers. We are going to give an exemption of a month for any car that arrives through USMCA, ”said Leavitt, referring to the United States-Mexico-Canadá agreement that governs trade between nations.

Tariffs will take effect on April 2, Leavitt said, “but at the request of the companies associated with USMCA, the president is giving them an exemption for a month so that they are not at an economic disadvantage.”

Trudeau, about Trump’s tariffs: “It wants to collapse Canada’s economy to facilitate annexation”

Trump has assured that he has spoken on Wednesday with the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. “He has asked me what can be done about tariffs,” said Trump, who blames Canada of the fentanyl epidemic that affects the US. Trump believes that Trudeau “has not done enough” and has assured that the call has ended “more or less friendly”