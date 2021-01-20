“There is a part of this right which is very steeped in millenarian, Christian values ​​and which is convinced that the apocalypse is near. Trump answered them, he knew how to capture this apocalyptic concern and appears as a savior. surprising when we have known his dissolute life. We reconstruct episodes of the Bible with Trump as the savior of the Christian world. For many, he will save America from itself, we must not neglect this part of the religious “, explains Romain Huret on the franceinfo set.

Has Trump become Republicans’ number one enemy? “It is very unlikely to see a third force emerge in the American political landscape. In his position, he is against the Democrats (…) in this context, we will know if Trump will take control of the party. Between 2016 and 2020, he won 12 million votes. It’s colossal. He says he is standing up against the Democrats but also against the Republicans who represent the Washington establishment “, deciphers the researcher, Soufian Alsabbagh. “There is a fight of Trumpism against the Democrats but also against the traditional Republicans”, he adds.