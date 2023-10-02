Former President of the United States Donald Trump appeared this Monday (2) in a New York court, along with his two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, and other partners accused of inflating the value of the organization’s assets which takes the republican name to obtain economic advantages. The case was promoted by the State Attorney’s Office.

On September 26, judge Arthur Engoron declared Trump liable in the case, as part of a civil action filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, in which he was accused of increasing his assets to obtain better loan conditions and other economic benefits.

According to prosecutor Letitia James, a member of the Democratic Party, the Republican inflated his net worth by up to US$3.6 billion in the annual financial statements provided to banks and insurance companies, according to the agency. Reuters. Among the assets increased in value are the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and a penthouse apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan.

At the Supreme Court, Trump told the press that this was a “continuation of the witch hunt” against him, considering the case a hoax. He reaffirmed the validity of his financial statements under scrutiny and the value of his properties.

The former president said that the accusations are an attempt to influence the next elections, in which he emerges as the Republican favorite: “This has to do with electoral interference, pure and simple. They are trying to harm me so that I don’t do as well how I am in this election (next year)”, he stated.

Prosecutor Letitia James – whom Trump didn’t even look at – also gave brief statements and said that “Justice will prevail” given her arguments, which were already enough for the judge to resolve the main charge in the case last week and consider Trump, her company and its eldest sons responsible for the fraud, ordering the cancellation of their business licenses in the state.

A group of protesters watched the events with banners that accused Trump of being a criminal and asked, for example, “how many lawyers do we need to ruin democracy?”

Although they were few, they were the majority in front of half a dozen Trump supporters who wore signs like “Trump won”, as well as that of a cyclist who walked around the place with a photograph with the slogan “never give up”.

Other processes

In addition to the new lawsuit, former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) faces four other lawsuits in American courts.

Trump has been indicted on several criminal charges in different jurisdictions within the US, ranging from electoral fraud to espionage. (With information from the EFE Agency)