Former President Donald Trump skipped Wednesday night’s first debate with other Republican presidential candidates. At the same time on X, formerly Twitter, a interview with Trump on the account of former Fox News host Tucker Carlton.

The conversation, which was recorded earlier, had already been viewed more than 80 million times around 05:00 Dutch time. The debate with eight other Republican candidates was simulcast on Fox News.

When asked why the former president was not present at the debate, he replied that he did not want to be harassed by people “who should not even be running for president”. His ongoing feud with the Fox News Channel, where the debate takes place, cemented his decision not to participate.

Repetition of claims

During the interview, questions were asked about current president Joe Biden, who Trump says is not suitable for a second term. “Corrupt Biden is the worst president in our country’s history. He’s in worse shape mentally than physically,” Trump said.

Carlson also addressed the various criminal prosecutions that Trump is currently facing. According to him, these would be politically motivated. His opponents are said to have turned the American justice system into a weapon.

He also reiterated his claim that the 2020 election was not fair and that Democrats plan to rig the results again next year. He called the storming of the Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021 “an interesting day”.

“People in that crowd said it was the best day they’ve ever had. There was love in that audience. There was love and unity,” Trump said of his supporters. “I have never seen such passion and love.”

‘They are wild animals’

Carlson tried to implicate Trump in conspiracy theories about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and then asked Trump if his political opponents might be a threat to his life, which Trump did not deny.

“They are wild animals. It’s people who are sick. Very sick. You have great people in the Democratic Party, great people who are Democrats,” Trump said. “But I’ve seen what they do, I’ve seen how far they go.”