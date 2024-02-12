Former US President Donald Trump appeared before a federal court in Florida, on Monday, in a closed session held in connection with the case of his keeping secret documents, while lawyers discussed the identities of the people who would have access to sensitive evidence.

Last June, Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of illegally retaining documents related to national defense, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements.

Judge Eileen Cannon summoned the lawyers for both parties to attend the proceedings on Monday.

The former president and his team arrived at the Fort Pierce courthouse, located about two hundred kilometers north of Miami, where supporters gathered to welcome them.

Trump left the courtroom about five hours later.

Trump's lawyers want to see classified evidence currently in the possession of prosecutors, but public defenders oppose this, arguing that the information is of a highly sensitive nature.

In her subpoena, Judge Cannon wrote that Trump's lawyers must be prepared to “examine in detail their defense theories of the case” and demonstrate “how classified classified information could be relevant or useful to the defense.”

It is scheduled to listen first to the defense's arguments and then to the arguments of federal prosecutors.

Trump's trial is also scheduled to begin on May 20th. The list of defendants in the case also includes two employees, Carlos de Oliveira, the manager of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and Waltin Nauta, Trump's special assistant.

In recent weeks, Trump has attended several court hearings in cases against him.

It seems that Trump's legal troubles have not affected his popularity, as he is still the most likely to win the Republican Party's nomination for the presidential elections scheduled for November.