Donald Trump will appear this Tuesday before a federal court in Miami for the most compromising case opened against him so far. The former Republican president is indicted for negligently managing state secrets, endangering national security.

76-year-old Trump and candidate to return to the presidency, he is summoned at 3:00 pm for the reading of the charges against him.

The Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of having kept confidential documents after leaving the White House, which contained secret information on nuclear weapons. Trump faces 37 charges, including “unlawful withholding of information related to national security,” “obstruction of justice,” and “false testimony.”

A more compromising case

It is the first time that a former US president has been indicted at the federal level. In early April, he had been indicted for accounting fraud in the state of New York, following a payment made before the 2016 presidential elections to silence a pornographic film actress who claims to have been his lover.

But the case tried in Miami seems more compromising for Trump. In the United States, a law requires presidents to send all their emails, letters and other working documents to the National Archives and another prohibits keeping state secrets in unauthorized and insecure places. In January 2021, when he left the White House for his Mar-a-Lago, Florida mansion, Trump took dozens of boxes full of files with him.

FBI record

According to the indictment, those boxes were stacked on the stage of a dance hall in the hotel complex before being transported to a storage room near a swimming pool.

Some carried the mention “secret defense”. In January 2022, after receiving several requests from the authorities, Trump decided to return boxes with some 200 classified documents. Convinced that he had not handed over all the documents in his possession, several FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago on August 8 and took another thirty boxes with 11,000 documents inside.

Trump has always called this case a “witch hunt” to hinder his candidacy for the presidency.

The Republican accused the Democratic president, Joe Biden, of interference, who could be his rival again in next year’s elections. According to one of his lawyers, Trump will plead not guilty.

The appearance of the ex-president raises fears for security around the court after ultra-conservative citizens called on social networks to defend Trump. “We take this development very seriously,” Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said during a news conference Monday.

Millions of dollars

As after his appearance in New York in April, Trump summoned his faithful hours later for a speech that, this time, will take place at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

After that indictment, the former White House tenant boasted that he had received millions of dollars from his followers. Many of them, convinced that the former president is the victim of a plot, continue to give him their support against all odds.

A support that is necessary for Trump who is facing other judicial investigations. A Georgia prosecutor must announce the result of her investigation into the alleged pressures she exerted to try to change the result of the 2020 presidential elections by September.

The criminal trial for the open case in New York will probably be held at the beginning of 2024, in the midst of the campaign for the Republican primaries, in which Trump is the great favorite.

