A national survey released this Thursday (19) by the American television network CBS shows that the advantage of Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate for US president in the November elections, over the current president, Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party, has increased to five percentage points.

The poll, conducted between July 16 and 18 (after Trump’s assassination attempt), included 2,247 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7%. The new poll indicates that 52% of likely voters would choose the Republican candidate, while 47% would choose Biden.

On July 3, the same survey by CBS showed a two-point lead for Trump over Biden (50% and 48%).

However, Thursday’s poll also indicated that 48% of respondents would vote for Kamala Harris – Biden’s vice president and a possible replacement for the Democrat if he drops out of the race for re-election – for president, and 51% would vote for Trump.

A CBS He recalled that the last time a Republican won the presidential election by more than five points was more than 30 years ago, and that in the last 20 years, no conservative candidate has won a majority of the votes of ordinary voters.

The survey also found that while Trump’s response to Saturday’s assassination attempt has won him some sympathy from voters, 26 percent of respondents say they are more likely to vote for the Republican, and nearly 75 percent say the attack was of “no importance whatsoever.”