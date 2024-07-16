Trump appeared at the Republican convention in the company of Vance and Carlson

Former US President Donald Trump appeared at the Republican Party convention in the company of his chosen vice presidential candidate James David Vance, reports RIA News.

Also spotted in the VIP box next to Trump were House Speaker Mike Johnson and journalist Tucker Carlson.

This is Trump’s first public appearance since the assassination attempt on the former president on July 13. The politician appeared in public with a bandage on his ear.

The day before, the Republican Party officially nominated 78-year-old Donald Trump as a candidate for US President. The politician gained a sufficient number of votes from his fellow party members even before the end of the voting.