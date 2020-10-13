US President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally in Florida after suffering from coronavirus. At a crowded meeting, the US President appeared without a mask. He held a pack of masks in his hands and threw them into the crowd.

Trump promised his supporters that a vaccine would be available soon and stressed that he was doing great, claiming that he was “immune” to COVID-19.

“I feel very strong. I’ll go and kiss everyone here. I will kiss guys and beautiful women – everyone. I’ll give you a big fat kiss, ”Trump said.

“There is something good. I don’t need to be locked up in the basement. And I still would not allow it … When you are the president, you cannot lock yourself in the basement. You have to get out of there, and it’s risky. It’s risky, but you have to get out of there, ”he added.

Trump’s doctors assure that the head of state is no longer contagious. And that his test results were negative. The incumbent president is planning a number of other campaign events.

