ofJosef Forster shut down

Donald Trump gives a public speech after a break of several months. He suggests a return to the political arena – but a piece of clothing causes laughter on the Internet.

Greenville / Munich – Donald Trump has been quiet in recent months, but now he’s back on the big stage. After his “we’re coming back” announcement on the last day of his presidency, now comes the next clue about his political ambitions. When he let it go on January 20, 2021 to return to politics, his announcement was lost in the inauguration hustle and bustle of his successor Joe Biden.

On June 5, he spoke at the Republican Convention in Greenville, North Carolina, and this time the stage was his. He indicated that he wanted to run in the 2024 presidential election. But it wasn’t his words that caused a stir on social media, it was Trump’s pants that made the headlines.

Donald Trump indicates his return to politics

2024 is “a year I’m really looking forward to,” said Trump in his speech. After he was voted out of office in 2020, the next presidential election is due four years later. An indication that the ex-president is seeking a return to office. He then reveals his assessment of the political situation in front of his supporters. Since he was voted out of office, the US has been “destroyed before our very eyes”, complained Trump to a large applause from around 1250 spectators. “America’s survival depends on your ability to vote Republicans at every level.” This must begin with next year’s congressional elections.

“We have to get it done, we have no other choice. We will defend our freedoms. ”Trump in election campaign mode: He rumbles against his political opponents and praises his own achievements. But the internet only asks one question: is Donald Trump wearing his pants the wrong way round?

Donald Trump causes ridicule on the net: “Everyone can see it”

After Donald Trump finished his speech, he stepped away from the lectern and was applauded. Many social media users saw Trump’s pants. This looks strangely battered and wrinkled in the crotch, and the zipper on the front also seemed to be missing.

The hashtag “Trumppants” is trending on Twitter, users made adventurous assumptions about Trump’s trousers. “It cannot be shared often enough: Donald Trump gave his speech and wore his pants the wrong way around,” says a user on Twitter for sure. Another agrees: “Anyone can see it”. In conclusion, the riddle about the Trump pants cannot be resolved. Even high-resolution images do not provide a reliable answer. (jjf / AFP)