Former U.S. President Donald Trump has appealed a New York court ruling that ordered him to pay $5 million in a lawsuit filed by writer Elizabeth Carroll. Such a document was published on Thursday, May 11, in the electronic database of the court for the Southern District.

“This is to inform you that the accused Donald John Trump is filing an appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit against the decision in his related case dated May 11, 2023,” the document reads.

The application was filed by the lawyers of the former American leader. The appeal will be considered in court, also located in New York.

Earlier, on May 9, a court in New York found Trump guilty in a civil suit by Carroll, who accused him of harassment and slander. At the same time, the jury concluded that the politician did not commit the rape for which he was initially accused.

In 2019, Carroll published a book in which she claimed that in late 1995 or early 1996, Trump raped her in a fitting room in a downtown New York store. Then she filed a corresponding lawsuit in court, but the case did not get a move. In November last year, the American filed a new lawsuit. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, saying he never met Carroll.

In turn, the plaintiff’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan at a meeting of the Manhattan Federal Court drew attention to the fact that the former US president did not appear in court to testify in the case. She also pointed out that her client exactly matched Trump’s “taste”, although the former president himself said that he would not have done anything like that with the journalist, because she was “not his type.”

Hearings on the lawsuit began in April against the backdrop of the election campaign, when the politician had already announced his intention to run for a second presidential term in 2024. In early May, Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, filed a motion to have the process void. He accused Judge Lewis Kaplan of bias and sympathy for Carroll. Meanwhile, a judge in New York denied the former president an annulment.

The former head of the White House himself called the criminal prosecution and the jury’s verdict a disgrace and “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.”