Former US President Donald Trump | Photo: EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) filed an appeal with the country's Supreme Court this Wednesday (3) to try to reverse the decision that prevents him from contesting this year's presidential elections in the state of Colorado.

The state court had determined that Trump could not run in the presidential primaries in Colorado for having “incited the invasion of the Capitol”, which took place on January 6, 2021, which would constitute a violation of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits “anyone engaged in insurrection” from holding public office in the US.

Trump claims that the Colorado decision is “unconstitutional and un-American election interference that cannot stand.” The former president asked the Supreme Court to annul the state sentence. This will be the first time that the Supreme Court will have to rule on the 14th Amendment to the American Constitution.

Trump's appeal comes a day after he also challenged a similar decision by Maine Secretary of State, Democrat Shenna Bellows, who declared him ineligible in the state also because of the attack on the Capitol.