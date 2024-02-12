The former president believes he is entitled to presidential immunity; Washington DC court opposes

Former North American President Donald Trump appealed this Monday (12.Feb.2024) for the Supreme Court to suspend the decision of the Washington DC Court of Appeals in which the Republican was not granted the right to presidential immunity.

The case is related to the Republican's attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 elections, which elected Joe Biden as president of the United States.

As before, Donald Trump's lawyers claim that the Republican is entitled to presidential immunity because the charges relate to acts committed while he was in the White House. The US court has already rejected the argument twice.

Meanwhile, Trump is trying to fend off the legal cases surrounding his campaign for the White House. The Republican is the favorite to win the elections scheduled for November 5th. The former president registers 43.9% of voting intentions, while Democrat Joe Biden registers 42.3%. The data are contained in research carried out by AtlasIntel and released on Friday (9.Feb.2024).