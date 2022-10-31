Donald Trump has turned to the Supreme Court to try to block the delivery of his past tax returns to Congress. If the court dismisses his appeal, the former US president will have to deliver the required documentation to the House Budget Committee on Wednesday.

It has been since 2019 that Trump has waged a legal battle for avoid showing your tax returns to Congress. The Supreme Court is the last resort, after his appeal was dismissed by the Washington Circuit Court of Appeals last week.

Last year, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request to block the delivery of his tax returns requested by New York state investigators. And in 2020 it confirmed Congress’s right to order Trump to hand over such documentation, albeit with some limitations.