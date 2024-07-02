Home page politics

Press Split

Former US President Trump wants his conviction to be overturned (archive photo). © Gerald Herbert/AP/dpa

The highest US court has ruled in favor of Donald Trump. A short time later, the former president wants to profit from it – and achieve another legal victory.

Washington – Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly trying to have his conviction in New York overturned following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the immunity issue. Just a few hours after the Supreme Court’s decision, the Republican’s lawyers took the first steps and wrote a letter to the responsible judge in New York, reported CNN and the New York Times, citing unnamed sources.

According to reports, the lawyers also asked the judge to postpone the sentencing, which was scheduled for July 11. Trump’s team is citing the recent decision of the US Supreme Court, according to which US presidents enjoy extensive protection from prosecution for official acts in office – a “dangerous precedent”, as US President Joe Biden warned after the judge’s ruling.

The move by Trump’s lawyers was to be expected and is likely to be futile, but could at least delay the announcement of the sentence due to the subsequent legal steps.

Trump wants to use Supreme Court ruling

Trump had a significant victory before the highest US court on Monday: The Supreme Court ruled that although he does not enjoy complete immunity for actions during his time as president, the protection from prosecution is very extensive.

With their decision, the judges are further delaying the start of the election fraud trial against the 78-year-old in the US capital Washington. Now a lower court must find out which actions Trump’s immunity applies to. It is considered very unlikely that the trial in Washington will begin before the presidential election in November.

Trump was convicted in another criminal case in New York a few weeks ago. In the trial for concealing hush money payments to a porn actress, the jury found him guilty on all 34 counts. It was the first time in the history of the United States that a former president was convicted of a crime. In the worst case scenario, Trump could face several years in prison.

Legal disputes are likely to continue for a long time

The New York case is different from the election fraud case in Washington, which concerns Trump’s attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. At that time, Trump lost to Democrat Biden but did not want to accept his defeat. This charge concerns his time in office as president.

The proceedings in New York revolved primarily around Trump’s actions as a presidential candidate before the 2016 election. Trump had already failed in the past in arguing that the case concerned his presidency.

However, Trump’s lawyers could argue that the prosecution in the case also relied on evidence from Trump’s time in the White House. The Supreme Court has now ruled that official actions by US presidents are not only protected from prosecution. They may also not be used as evidence in criminal proceedings. This is likely to become an issue in an appeal at the latest. Trump had already announced that he would appeal against the verdict after the sentence was announced.

Biden on immunity ruling: “Dangerous precedent”

US President Biden criticized the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling and warned of serious consequences. “Today’s decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits to what a president can do,” the Democrat said in a hastily arranged speech at the White House. Any president, including Trump, will now have the freedom to ignore the law, warned the 81-year-old. He wants to run against Trump in the presidential election in November.

The 81-year-old does not want to answer questions about his candidacy. © Jacquelyn Martin/AP

With its decision, the Supreme Court has created a “fundamentally new principle”: the power of the presidency will no longer be limited by laws, not even by the Supreme Court, Biden warned. “The only limits are set by the president himself.” The people of the USA have a right to receive an answer from the courts about Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, before the upcoming presidential election in November. But this answer will probably no longer be available after the ruling.

Biden, who is in a critical phase of his campaign after a disastrous performance at the TV debate last week, used the opportunity to call on people to vote. He did not answer questions about his candidacy.

Liberal judges express fundamental concerns

The Supreme Court’s ruling was by six votes to three. The three judges, who are considered liberal, did not join the right-wing conservative majority of the Supreme Court, which Trump had cemented through personnel decisions during his time as president. In the dissenting opinion written by Judge Sonia Sotomayor, the lawyers expressed their “fear for our democracy.”

Sotomayor outlined conceivable situations in which the president’s protection from prosecution could be applied in the future – as examples, she cited an assassination attempt on a rival commissioned by him, a military coup by the ousted president or evidence of bribery.

“Even if these nightmare scenarios never come to pass, and I pray they never do, the damage has already been done,” Sotomayor wrote. “In every exercise of his authority, the President is now a king above the law.” The long-term consequences of the decision are significant. The court is thereby “effectively creating a lawless zone around the President and shaking up the status quo that has existed since the founding of the nation.” dpa