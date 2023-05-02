Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

In March, ex-US President Donald Trump was accompanied by reporters on the plane. Trump’s mood then plummeted above the clouds.

New York – donald trump has repeatedly called journalists “enemies of the people”. “My fans like it,” the then US President once said in an interview with the portal axios. Attacking the media verbally “is the only way for me to defend myself against them,” claimed Trump. Recently, however, he even became aggressive. At least that’s what’s reported now Vanity Fair.

According to the US magazine, it has received footage of a media-accompanied flight of Trump. The goal was a campaign event in Waco, Texas in March. An NBC reporter particularly annoyed Trump. So he quickly grabbed the reporter’s two smartphones – they were running for a recording – and slammed them onto the seat. This can be clearly heard in the recording. Trump’s request to “get him out of here!” also.

Does Trump only allow conservative media on his planes?

The incident is said to have happened a few days before Trump’s indictment in New York have happened – Vanity Fair observed “that Trump’s team has since appeared to restrict mainstream media access to Trump.” On a flight in the last week of April, only two reporters from the two conservative media would have The Daily Caller and OANN allowed to accompany Trump on a flight.

NBC reporter asks about Bragg – Trump reacts frustrated

Trump apparently had questions Alvin Bragg, chief prosecutor in the Trump trial in New York, frustrated. Also the British Guardians reported – without referring to recordings – of tensions between Trump and the NBC reporter. The latter leaned loudlyVanity Fair an opinion on the report.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung, however, answered a query. He did not reveal whether Trump had actually peppered smartphones around. But he explained why that republican last only sat on the plane with conservative reporters. “We sent out invites to four other mainstream media, and they all said they either didn’t have the time or didn’t want to,” she said Vanity Fair cheung

The German Association of Journalists (DJV) had called on correspondents in New York to be cautious about the indictment read out against Trump. Observers expected thousands of violent Trump supporters. The question of whether Trump may have incited his fans to storm the Capitol in 2021 is still under investigation. (frs)