Donald Trump wanted to gain at least a 20 percent lead in the rural state. He surpassed that. His supposedly biggest challenger within the party only ends up in third place.

IIn the race for the US Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump won the first round. In the primary election in the state of Iowa on Monday (local time), the ex-president received by far the most votes, according to forecasts from data provider Edison. After evaluating around 90 percent of the votes, it was estimated that he received over 50 percent.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed behind with around 21 percent. Former UN ambassador and ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley ranked third with about 19 percent.

The start of the primary election marathon, which will run through all states in the coming months, traditionally takes place in Iowa. This will decide who the Republicans will put forward in the actual presidential election in November as a challenger to incumbent Joe Biden. Biden is seen as set by the Democrats.