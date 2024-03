Former US President Donald Trump | Photo: EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

The former president of the United States and practically the Republican Party's pre-candidate to retake the post, Donald Trump, anticipated this Thursday (7) the speech on the State of the Union that will be given by the current president, Joe Biden, with a criticism of his management.

“It's time to tell corrupt Biden, 'You're fired,” Trump said in a recorded message released by his campaign on social media.

The former president used the phrase he himself popularized on the program “The Apprentice”, a reality show in which, from 2004 to 2017, a group of young people competed for a contract at one of his companies.

Trump warned that the United States cannot “take any more” of the “devastation” that Biden and his party, the Democrats, have caused in the country.

He doubled down on his usual arguments about immigration.

“Whatever he says, his actions show that his priority is to import a colossal new population of illegal immigrants and allow them to stay,” he declared, by way of example.

Trump released this message hours before President Biden addressed Congress in his State of the Union address, the most important of the year, which on this occasion is expected to focus on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and the November presidential elections. (With EFE Agency)