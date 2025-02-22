Trump, anointed leader of the reactionary international: “Our movement is thriving, fighting, winning and dominating”

“I am your revenge,” Donald Trump promised from the stage of the ultraconservative conference when his return to the presidency was still only a possibility. A year later, “revenge” occupies the White House and marks the way for the advance of the extreme global right. Fifty years after his birth, the Constant Political Action Conference (CPAC) has turned into the compass that indicates the north of the reactionary international.

Without much discretion, the Nazi symbology has made its way on the CPAC after Trump’s ex -aster gesture from the stage. In the Convention Center on the outskirts of Washington, attendees continued to queue this Saturday to take photos with Bannon. They also stopped the former national president of the extreme right -wing group Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, who has been able to attend the CPAC thanks to Trump’s pardon. Of the more than a thousand people convicted of the assault on the Capitol, Tarrio had one of the highest penalties: 22 years in prison.

While Trump has ordered to leave thousands of unaccompanied migrant minors alone before the judges that process the deportations, at the CPAC the attendees could take a picture in a photocall that recreated a deportation center. People who at the exit of the Nogales Deportation Center cry fearful of their future, are now a meme to share on Instagram. The evil banal of German Adolf Eichman, which was justified under the premise that he only fulfilled orders, has adapted to the new century.

A little over half a year ago, Trump was crowned as the absolute king of a Republican party that had become his party. Now, the CPAC – inaugurated by Ronald Regan in 1974- has anointed Trump as the global banner of the reactionary movement. “Our movement is thriving, fighting, winning and dominating Washington as never before,” Trump celebrated on Saturday as soon as he started his speech.

“We must be doing something well, because we have the highest surveys I have ever had and which any Republican president has ever had,” Trump said in a false exaggeration about the surveys that have come out about their first month of mandate. The polls do point out that Trump has obtained the highest percentage of approval (47%) than the one he had at any time in his first mandate. And yet it is still below 50% (52% suspend it), while concern and unpopularity about most of its executive orders are the tonic in the surveys.

Trump has also been congratulated by the low border crossings, as if they were a direct consequence of the radical measures he has taken with migration. The truth is that when the US president took possession on January 20, border crossings had already dropped drastically since June last year, when Joe Biden approved the decree that cut the right to asylum and accelerated deportations. “This week we also cancel the temporary protection status for Haitian immigrants. They are launching them in our country. If he had not been chosen, no one would be in Haiti, ”Trump has boasted, who also revoked the TPS for Venezuelans, a migratory benefit that grants a legal status to thousands of migrants from Venezuela.

Of course, the work cuts with the Doge working group has also celebrated the work. “He is doing a great job. We love Elon, yes? He is a character, ”said the president while the public applauded. At the moment, Musk’s chainsaw has gone through all those agencies and departments that had open investigations against their companies.

While Trump and Musk continue to defend the “transparency” of Doge, the White House has already recognized in a judicial document that Musk is not really the administrator in charge of the group. To date, it has not been explained who occupies that position, and while Trump drained the lump again before the faithful public: “People ask me what position Elon Musk occupies … I answer that it is a patriot.”

THE CROP OF THE EUROPEAN RIGHT

It has also been surrounded by representatives of the extreme European right, such as the British Nigel Farage or the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal. The Spanish wants to make its own version of the “Make America Great Again”, but did not hesitate to fold against Trump during his speech at the CPAC and justify the tariffs that the American wants to impose on Europe. “The world already looks more like we dreamed a year ago,” Abascal celebrated on Thursday.

A world in which the social consensus that existed around the rejection of the symbology of a totalitarian regime that culminated with the Holocaust has already been broken. Imitating the exact gesture of Nazi greeting that Musk made during Trump’s investiture, Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui followed his trail and repeated the greeting from the stage of the CPAC. Nazi symbology has made its way between the speakers of the conference on the eve of the Bundestag elections, where the surveys project the neo -Nazi alternative party for Germany as a second force.

On the final day of the CPAC, Trump has had the Argentine president, Javier Milei, and the Italian Giorgia Meloni, as well as the border tsar, Thomas Homin. Milei, in low hours by the scandal of the cryptophaf pounding, thus tended the red carpet to Trump: “We are at a turning point in history where the spirit and the idea materialize in a person.”

The Argentine exalted the Republican for being the lighthouse of a movement that promises to “make the reverse path to return power to the citizen and remove it to the State.” On Thursday, the official White House account published on Instagram an image of Trump crowned with the photo: “Long life to the king.” On Friday, during the meeting with the governors throughout the country, the president claimed: “We are the Federal Law.” In the same way, during the joint interview in Fox, Musk attacked the separation of powers and defended: “If the president’s will is not implemented […]It means that we do not live in a democracy. ”

Repeatedly, Trump has hinted at the idea of ​​a third mandate, despite the fact that the Constitution prohibits it. “And they tell me that I am not allowed to introduce myself [a la reelección]. I’m not sure. That’s true? I am not sure, ”the US president said during dinner with the Republican governors on Thursday. In the corridors of the CPAC there was also a position with a black poster that showed Trump with iconography of Emperor Romano and the motto: “Project of the third mandate. By Trump in 2028 and beyond! ”

The ultras of the world crown Trump as a supreme leader

In the National Republican Convention of this year, a large poster of the Heritage Foundation at Milwaukee airport welcomed the attendees. This Ortaconservador Think Tank is the one behind Project 2025, a program that during the Trump campaign denied knowing. Now, some of the taxpayers to the writing of the document, such as the “Tsar of the Border” Thomas Homin or Russell Vought, occupy charges within the new Trump government, while the president applies many of the chapters of the manual.