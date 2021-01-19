A woman, wearing a mask, at the New Jersey airport last September. SHANNON STAPLETON / Reuters

Donald Trump has lifted the suspension of entry to the United States for foreigners from Europe and Brazil. The measure announced this Monday night takes effect from January 26, as well as the obligation to present a negative test for covid-19 to enter the country. The outgoing president has decided to eliminate the measure imposed in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus, two days before the end of his term. The future spokeswoman for the Joe Biden Administration, Jen Psaki, has advanced on Twitter that the next government “does not intend to lift these restrictions on January 26.”

In a statement published by the White House, the president explains that the health authorities advised him to eliminate the restrictions applicable to the Schengen zone, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brazil, but that due to the lack of collaboration on the part of the governments and state-owned companies, restrictions on travelers from China and Iran will continue. “I agree with the secretary [de Salud, Alex Aznar] that this action is the best way to continue to protect Americans from COVID-19 while allowing travel to resume safely, ”Trump said.

The United States, the country most affected by the coronavirus in the world, is close to 400,000 deaths. In recent weeks it has reached new records for deaths, with more than 4,000 in just 24 hours. Meanwhile, the contagion curve remains uncontrolled and cases exceed 24 million throughout the country. “With the pandemic worsening and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel,” Psaki, the future spokeswoman, tweeted, saying the medical team does not recommend it. “In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel to further mitigate the spread of Covid-19.”

On January 12, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) issued the order that as of January 26 it will be essential to present a negative test of the covid -19 or documentation certifying that you have recovered from the illness. The regulations apply to all air passengers arriving from a foreign country.

Subscribe here to newsletter about elections in the United States