The campaign said that Trump will appear before the public on January 28, as part of his bid to run in the upcoming elections, in South Carolina, one of the early voting states.

“Two well-known South Carolina Republican icons are set to join Trump at the statehouse, where he unveils his campaign leadership team in the state, Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, and Governor Henry McMaster,” the campaign ad said.

This is the first announcement of its kind, since Trump revealed his intention to run last November.

South Carolina wields great clout, being one of the first states to contest the presidential nomination in election years.