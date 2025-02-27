The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced Thursday that the tariffs that were suspended over Mexico and Canada will take effect on March 4. However, this news has not arrived alone, it will also activate additional taxes of 10% for China on that same date. Returning to those who will impose against their neighbors these will be generalized to 25% of imports. They had already been announced at the beginning of February but were suspended on day 3, waiting for possible negotiations.

