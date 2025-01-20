Donald Trump revealed this Sunday that he will make public in the coming days classified documents related to the assassinations of US President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump, who returns to the White House this Monday, has promised during the election campaign make public classified files of the intelligence services and law enforcement agencies about the assassination in 1963 of John F. Kennedy, who had been the 35th president of the United States.

During Donald Trump’s term from 2017 to 2021, he had made a similar promise where he published some documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. However, he kept an important part of the documents secret, citing national security reasons, yielding to pressure from the Central Intelligence Agency and the Office Federal Investigation.

“In the coming days, we will make public the remaining records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other issues of great public interest,” he said. Trump at a rally in downtown Washington, the day before taking office for a second term. In any case, Trump has not specified what documents will be published nor has he promised a general declassification.









The assassination of John F. Kennedy, in particular, is an issue that has generated great interest in the United States. The murder has been attributed to a single gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald, and the Justice Department and other federal government agencies have reaffirmed that conclusion in recent decades. However, polls show that many Americans believe his death was the result of a larger conspiracy. wide.

Trump-appointed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of Robert Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy, have said they believe the CIA was implicated in the death of her unclean accusation that the agency has described as ‘unfounded’.

On the other hand, Kennedy Jr. has also said that he believes his father was murdered by several gunmena statement that contradicts official versions.