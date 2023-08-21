Donald Trump is so far ahead in the polls for the Republican primary that he feels he has nothing to gain by going to debate his rivals. The former president confirmed this Sunday afternoon what was an open secret: that he will not attend the first debate, scheduled for this Wednesday. But his announcement went further: “I WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE DEBATES!”, In the plural and with capital letters, he wrote on Truth, his social network. It is not clear if that plurality affects all the debates that arise in the Republican primary campaign or the two that are already scheduled.

That Trump would skip the first debate was a given. He had already been hinting at it for months and it was taken for granted a few days ago. It will be very crowded, with more than half a dozen candidates, including some outspoken opponent of Trump, with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. To participate, it is necessary to cover a minimum threshold of voting intention and donations from supporters that will be raised for the second debate, scheduled for September 27 in Simi Valley (California).

In addition, the participants must sign a commitment that they will support the candidate who is finally appointed at the Republican convention in July next year and Trump refused to do so, as he assures that he would never support several of the candidates.

“The new CBS poll, which just came out, has me leading the campaign with ‘legendary’ numbers. TRUMP 62%, 46 points ahead of DeSanctimonious (who is crashing like a sick bird!), Ramaswamy 7%, Pence 5%, Scott 3%, Haley 2%, Sloppy Chris Christie 2%, ‘Aida’ Hutchinson 1 %”, Trump has written to justify his decision.

And he continued: “The public knows who I am and what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders and Military, Biggest Tax Cuts and Regulations, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, and much more. THEREFORE, I WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE DEBATES! ”, She has concluded.

Trump will not only skip Wednesday’s debate in Milwaukee, but has been looking for ways to counter-schedule it. US media have published that they plan to broadcast an interview given (and perhaps already recorded) to the controversial communicator Tucker Carlson, who has been posting his latest interventions on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, after being fired as Fox News star presenter.

That would be a double affront to the conservative Fox network, owned by tycoon Rupert Murdoch. First, because it is the chain that broadcasts the debate this Wednesday in Milwaukee (Wisconsin) and the absence of Trump makes it less attractive. Second, because Fox is in open disputes with Carlson, who continues to be paid for his multimillion-dollar contract, but demands that he not work for other media.

It is also a slight to the Republican Party, whose apparatus is the one that organizes the debates. Members of the Republican National Committee (RNC) have tried insistently, but without success, to convince him to come.

The interview with Tucker Carlson is one of the alternatives that Trump has been studying before the debate. According to the AP agency, among the possibilities that he has handled was showing up in Milwaukee at the last minute or attending but sitting in the audience and offering live comments on the social network. He has also considered going to competing chains or holding a rally at the same time.

Trump suspended last week the “big press conference” that he had announced for this Monday in which he said that he was going to present alleged evidence to prove the hoax that the elections in Georgia were stolen from him. There will be no such, according to the former president on the advice of his lawyers. Trump has to appear this week in Atlanta to be booked and appear in court to hear the charges of what is his fourth indictment, precisely for trying to rig the electoral result in Georgia after being defeated by Joe Biden.

Chris Christie has accused the former president of not having “guts to come forward” and has called him a “coward”, but Trump maintains that it is not a matter of guts, but of intelligence. The DeSantis campaign has run ads under the slogan: “We can’t afford a candidate too weak to debate.”

In order to participate, a candidate must have at least 1% in three national polls or, alternatively, 1% in two national polls plus 1% in a state poll from two different states from the top of the primary (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina). Additionally, they must have a minimum of 40,000 different donors, with at least 200 donors in more than 20 states.

The term to prove compliance with these requirements ends this Monday, 48 hours before the debate, but there are already several candidates who have exceeded the required standards. Among them are his main rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; former Vice President Mike Pence; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; former US Ambassador to the UN and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley; the only black Republican senator, Tim Scott; the billionaire biotech entrepreneur and scourge of ideology woke Vivek Ramaswamy, and Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, who offered $20 gift cards to 50,000 voters who donated a dollar to enter the debate.

