When everyone was aware of the tariffs to Mexico and Canada, Donald Trump has come out of the tangent and has announced a new front in the tariff wars to which the US is throwing himself up. In a message on his social network Truth, the US president has announced that It will impose tariffs on imports of agricultural products from next April 2. “To the US farmers: prepare yourself to start doing a lot of agricultural products to sell them within the US. There will be tariffs on external products from April 2. Enjoy!”

The announcement adds to a gigantic list of tariff threats. To those already planned against Mexico and Canada, who will enter into force tonight, promised tariffs are joined to China, cars, steel and chips, and all countries that apply VAT, that is, practically the entire planet. All that avalanche of tariffs should go into force on April 2, and Trump has promised that these taxes will be added to each other, so, if it fulfills their threat, the final types can be gigantic.

The most surprising thing is that The balance of payments in the agricultural sector is not so decompensated: Imports in 2023 were 195,000 million dollars, while exports were 174,000 million. And the reasons for that trade are clear: The US cannot produce coffee, for example, and demand more rapeseed oil, tomatoes or veal than they produce. In addition, a lot of fruits and vegetables import out of season. Without international trade, for example, there would be no tomatoes in December. In return, USA exports foods of which it has overproduction: soybeans, corn or milk. Trump’s plan, thus, would mean encouraging US consumers to stop eating fruit and vegetables in winter to eat more corn.

One of the possible reasons for this decision is the growing discontent of farmers in recent days. The USAID suspension, the international aid agency, has been an unexpected ‘broken’ for the country’s farmers, who sold more than 500 million foods to the US government for shipping to foreign countries. Trump’s solution seems to have been ‘incentivizing’ national consumption with these tariffs.